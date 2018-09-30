Driver Hits Transit Bus in Miami Then Flees

On Sunday, just after 5 pm., fire rescue units responded to a crash at the intersection of Northwest 37th Avenue and 36th Street in Miami. Rescue crews took five people to the hospital after a driver struck a transit bus in Miami and fled the scene.

Officials say five passengers on the Miami-Dade Transit bus and the driver sustained injuries. Paramedics took five of the victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition. Investigators are still looking into the cause of the crash and have not yet provided a description of the vehicle that struck the bus.

