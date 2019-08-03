Driver Receives Ticket For Breaking “Hands-Free” Law For Texting About “Hands-Free” Law

Here’s one from the ironic news file. On the very day that a new “hands-free” while driving law went into effect, a woman was busted for being in violation.

Minnesota police pulled over the driver on Thursday after spotting a phone in her hands.

As the officer walked up to the vehicle, she began to laugh. Turns out she was texting about the “hands-free” legislation at that exact moment.

Having a good sense of humor, the Eagan Police Department shared the story to their Facebook page, writing, “We appreciate her spreading the word but COME ON!”

