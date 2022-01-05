Drummer Bill Kreutzmann sitting out Dead & Company’s Playing in the Sand festival due to health issues

FilmMagic/FilmMagic

The 2022 edition of Grateful Dead spinoff group Dead & Company‘s Playing in the Sand concert-and-vacation extravaganza gets underway this Friday in Riviera Cancun, Mexico, but one of the band’s core members won’t be taking part in this year’s event.

Founding Grateful Dead and Dead & Company drummer Bill Kreutzmann has announced that he’ll be missing the event because of health issues.

“Playing in the Sand has become my favorite tour stop in recent years and there’s so much about it that’s just so great,” the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer says in a Facebook message. “And thus, it is with a heavy and still recovering heart that I have to relay a note that I received from my doctor this morning, ordering me to sit this one out.”

He continues, “As many of you know, I had some health issues this past fall. After a lifetime of playing special beats, it’s almost no wonder that my heart came up with its own idea of rhythm. All jokes aside, my doctor has ordered me to take it easy (and stay safe) through the end of January so that I can continue to drum and play for you for many tours to come.”

Kreutzmann, 75, adds, “I wish my brothers in the band the best these next two weeks and I look forward to meeting back up with them — and with you — before you know it.”

The 2022 Playing in the Sand is scheduled for January 7-10 and January 13-16, with multiple performances taking place at the Moon Palace Cancún resort. A variety of COVID-19 protocols are being enforced to help ensure the safety and health of attendees, and organizers also are honoring refund requests.

Dead & Company haven’t yet confirmed any other 2022 performances.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.