Drunk Americans Spend Nearly $40B a Year

It should come as no surprise to learn people often do irrational things when they’re drunk. But overspending while shopping? A study released Wednesday reveals Americans spent nearly $40 billion while drunk shopping in 2018. Of that figure, 52 percent was spent on food, 43.22 percent was spent on shoes and clothing, and 43.22 percent was spent on cigarettes. Other items people bought while under the influence include cars, vacations, and even a peacock. The data, released by Finder.com and Pureprofile, was gleaned from a survey of 2,100 adults. What’s the most ridiculous thing you’ve purchased while drunk? Are there any other unusual things you do when you’re drinking?

