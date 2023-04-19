Duane Betts releasing announces solo album, ‘Wild & Precious Life’

Royal Potato Family

Duane Betts, son of Allman Brothers Band guitarist Dickey Betts, is set to release his debut solo album, Wild & Precious Life, on July 14. The first single from the record, “Waiting on a Song,” is out now.

The album was written in 2020 during the pandemic and has Duane reflecting on important things in his life, like his father, his soulmate, his journey to sobriety and more.

“We’re here for such a short period of time,” Duane shares. “We see people come and people go — people we love and people we miss. We’ve all lost loved ones, yet we’re still here. You really have to take advantage of your time and make the most of it.”

Wild & Precious Life, recorded at Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks’ Swamp Raga Studio, features guest appearances by Trucks, Marcus King and Nicki Bluhm. It’s available for preorder now.

Here’s the track list for Wild & Precious Life:

“Evergreen”

“Waiting on a Song”

‘Forrest Lane”

“Colors Fade”

“Saints to Sinners”

“Stare at the Sun”

“Under the Bali Moon”

“Sacred Ground”

“Cold Dark World”

“Circles in the Stars”

