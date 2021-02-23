Dude, looks like a delay: Aerosmith postpones this year's planned European tour to 2022

Credit: Zack Whitford

Aerosmith has joined many other major music stars whose 2021 tour plans have been pushed back for another year because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The band’s European tour, which already had been postponed from 2020 to this year, now is scheduled to kick off in June 2022…”[d]ue to current conditions and for the safety of our fans.”

The trek currently features 12 dates, spanning from a June 1 show in Lisbon, Portugal, through a July 13 concert tin Krakow, Poland.

All tickets purchased for the 2021 concerts will be valid for the rescheduled shows. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers are asking fans with tickets to “stay tuned for more information regarding the new dates or [to] contact your point of purchase.”

Aerosmith also has tentative plans to play a special 50th anniversary hometown show this September 14 at Fenway Park in Boston, but the event may also be affected by the pandemic.

Check out the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers’ full current itinerary at Aerosmith.com.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.