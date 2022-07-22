Dungeons And Dragons Is Coming To The Big Screen

We’ve never played the game, but the kids on “Stranger Things” played all the time. And now it’s headed to the big screen. But we love it for 2 reasons: the music and the cast! Who needs heroes when you have thieves? The trailer for the new “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” got premiered at Comic Con yesterday. Led Zeppelin used to be very restrictive with lending their music. Times have changed. Here’s the trailer. The movie stars Chris Pine, Hugh Grant, Rege-Jean Page, Jason Wong, Michelle Rodriguez, Justin Smith, and Sophia Lillis. It comes out March 3rd, 2023