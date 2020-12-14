‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Movie In The Works

A movie based on the famous – and infamous – role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons is in the works for sometime in 2022. Paramount hopes to release the movie in 2022, and is reportedly in talks with Star Trek and Wonder Woman 1984 star Chris Pine to star. D&D has seen a resurgence in recent years thanks to celebrity gamers like Joe Manganiello and online series like Critical Role. Hasbro also has a D&D live action TV series in development. Did you ever play Dungeons & Dragons growing up? Were you ever warned about it during the ‘Satanic Panic’ of the 1980’s?