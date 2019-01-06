Dunkelman Is An Uber Driver Now?

If you’ve ever wondered what former “American Idol” host Brian Dunkelman has been up to, well wonder no more. He’s an Uber driver and in the process of getting a divorce.

According to divorce papers, Dunkelman has been working as an Uber driver since March 2016 and makes about $800 a week.

To refresh your memory, Dunkleman hosted the first season of “American Idol” with Ryan Seacrest and was let go in favor of Ryan being the solo host.

Do you remember Dunkleman being a host of “American Idol?” Do you think that Ryan Seacrest should give him some help?

Have you ever thought about becoming an Uber driver?

