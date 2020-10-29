Dunkin’ Announces Holiday Menu Items

Dunkin’ is ready to go all-in for the holidays and that means special items are heading to their menu. Starting November 4th, fans of the Dunkin’ chain can expect seasonal drinks added to the menu, as well as a new breakfast sandwich. Seasonal drinks will include the Signature Gingerbread Ice Latte, the Signature Peppermint Mocha Latte, and the new Chai Oatmilk Latte. Along with the drinks, a new breakfast item will appear on the menu. The Sourdough Breakfast Sandwich will feature lots of bacon, two fried eggs, and Wisconsin white cheddar all on sourdough toast. Are you excited for special holiday menu items? What do you usually order from Dunkin’?