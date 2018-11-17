Dunkin Fans Mad Because They Didn’t Bring Back Holiday Flavor

People looking for Peppermint Mocha flavored coffee at Dunkin had a rude awakening. The restaurant did not bring back the popular flavor for the 2018 holidays.

A spokesperson told Today, “Our goal was to disrupt the norm with a bit of the unexpected from Dunkin’.”

The spokesperson also said, “We’ve got something up our sleeve in early 2019 that will keep our mint fans smiling throughout the winter months.”

That news did not please many people on social media who are complaining about Dunkin ditching their Peppermint Mocha during the most wonderful time of the year.

What discontinued menu item from any restaurant had you in your feelings?