Dunkin’ Launches Free Coffee Mondays!

What’s better than a cup of coffee from Dunkin’? How about FREE coffee? Dunkin’ has announced Free Coffee Mondays for their rewards members! DD members will receive a free medium coffee with any purchase every Monday in February! Rewards members can order ahead of time on the Dunkin’ app or have their loyalty ID scanned before paying. Not a DD Rewards member? Sign up on the Dunkin’ app or DDPerks.com! Are you a DD Rewards member? Will you be getting your free coffees next month? What do you usually get from Dunkin’?