Dunkin’ Launching Coffee with 20% More Caffeine

Sometimes your regular cup of coffee is not enough. Especially after the year we’ve had. Dunkin’ is launching its Extra Charged Coffee that has 20 percent more caffeine. The Extra Charged Coffee boasts 20 percent more caffeine than Dunkin’s classic hot and iced coffees. The Extra Charged Coffee makes its debut on December 30, just in time for anyone trying to make a “Drink More Caffeine” resolution. Do you think your coffee could use more caffeine? Do you drink a lot of caffeine on a daily basis? What are your go-to caffeinated drinks?