Dunkin’ Releases Full ‘Dunkings’ Song Featuring Ben Affleck In Honor Of Valentine’s Day

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the DunKings have returned. Although the song from the Dunkin’ ad that played on February 11 during the 2024 Super Bowl probably has not left anyone’s mind since Sunday, fans can stream the entire song beginning on February 14.

The three-minute and ten-second “Don’t Dunk Away at My Heart” gives fans a full song for the popular Super Bowl advertisement featuring Boston icons Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Tom Brady.

Dunkin Donuts also had merchandise, such as the tracksuits Affleck was seen wearing in the commercial; however, they have already sold out.

What do you think of the full Dunkin Donuts song?