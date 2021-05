If you are a hardcore fan of Dunkin’, you may soon be able to paint your house to show it.

Dunkin’ has partnered with paint retailer Backdrop to release its signature pink and orange colors.

The Dunkin’ devoted can purchase these paint colors via BackdropHome.com

Each paint color can be bought in half gallon tins for $39 each.

Would you ever paint your home to resemble your favorite restaurant? Are you planning on changing up the way your home looks this year?

