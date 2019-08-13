Dunkin Releases Their Fall Menu Items

Wednesday, Dunkin will change the name of eight of its stores to “Pumpkin” and at those stores, customers will be able to experience the new fall menu early. What’s on the menu you ask? Well, how about Apple Cider Doughnuts or Munchkins, pumpkin doughnuts, muffins, and two new coffee flavors. No one knows which cities will get the name change, but the cities start with a P-U-M-P-K-I-N. If you’re near a location, the first 250 customers at each locale will get a free small hot or iced pumpkin coffee. What do you think about Dunkin’s new fall menu items?