If you’re practicing self-isolation, but love your morning coffee, Dunkin is helping you out by releasing coffee syrup that you can keep at home. According to food enthusiasts, the syrups will be available at your local grocery store at some point this year. Right now, they’ve discovered four flavors, caramel, mocha, vanilla, and hazelnut. The purpose of the syrup is to add extra sweetness to your morning cup of joe and save you time and money. What’s your favorite coffee flavor?

Photo credit: Instagram/candyhunting