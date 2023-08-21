Dunkin Spiked Is Coming

Dunkin is offering a new boozy spin on fan-favorite Dunkin’ drinks with the introduction of new spiked iced coffees and iced teas.

Starting later this month, Dunkin’ Spiked will be available to purchase in grocery and package stores across 12 states.

The four Dunkin’ Spiked iced coffee varieties include original iced coffee, caramel iced coffee, mocha iced coffee and vanilla iced coffee.

The four Dunkin’ Spiked iced tea varieties include slightly sweet, half & half, strawberry dragonfruit and mango pineapple.

Dunkin’ Spiked iced coffee has an ABV of 6%, while Dunkin’ Spiked iced tea has an ABV of 5%.

The beverages will be available in retailers across Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, and Vermont.

What’s the best-spiked brunch drink?