Dunkin’ Unveils Holiday Menu

Dunkin’s holiday menu starts Wednesday, November 3rd, and includes new beverages like the new Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte and brings back holiday favs like the Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte. Consumers will get their favorite drinks in a variety of holiday-inspired cups like the candy crumb cup, tangled lights, or peeking at gifts themed cup. Dunkin’ is also introducing the Cranberry Orange Muffin that is made with real cranberries. What is your favorite seasonal drink at Dunkin’? What new drink are you most excited to try?