Dunkin Weddings?

If you love donuts almost as much as you love your significant other . . .  here’s a chance for you to marry both of them at the same time.   In honor of Valentine’s Day, Dunkin’ Donuts has teamed up with a wedding chapel in Las Vegas to throw a bunch of DONUT-THEMED WEDDINGS this weekend.   The first 100 couples who get married at the wedding chapel on Saturday after 11:00 A.M. will get a FREE wedding . . . and it includes a Dunkin’ Donuts bouquet. The chapel will also be covered in Dunkin’ Donuts decorations, and the officiant will have their hair dyed the pink color from Dunkin’s logo.  Would you do this?

Comments