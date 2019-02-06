Dunkin Weddings?

If you love donuts almost as much as you love your significant other . . . here’s a chance for you to marry both of them at the same time. In honor of Valentine’s Day, Dunkin’ Donuts has teamed up with a wedding chapel in Las Vegas to throw a bunch of DONUT-THEMED WEDDINGS this weekend. The first 100 couples who get married at the wedding chapel on Saturday after 11:00 A.M. will get a FREE wedding . . . and it includes a Dunkin’ Donuts bouquet. The chapel will also be covered in Dunkin’ Donuts decorations, and the officiant will have their hair dyed the pink color from Dunkin’s logo. Would you do this?