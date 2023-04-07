Duran Duran adds new dates to Future Past North American tour

courtesy of Duran Duran

Duran Duran has added two new shows to their 2023 North American Future Past tour, which is set to kick off May 28 in San Jose, California, following their May 27 appearance at the BottleRock Festival in Napa Valley, California.

The two new dates are an August 22 show in San Diego, California, and a tour-ending stop in Forest Hills, New York, on September 22.

The tour features special guests Nile Rodgers & Chic, as well as Bastille, with Grace Jones added to the Forest Hills stop.

Tickets for the two new shows go on sale Friday, April 14, at 10 a.m. local time. A complete list of dates can be found at DuranDuran.com.

