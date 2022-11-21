Duran Duran Announces Plans To Hit The Road In 2023

The members of Duran Duran are starting to make plans for 2023, scheduling a short tour of the United Kingdom and Ireland.

The trek is set to kick off April 29th in Manchester, the band has announced. The band will then visit London, Leeds and Birmingham before wrapping things up on May 7th in Dublin.

Frontman Simon LeBon says he feels it’s “remarkable” that Duran Duran can still fill arenas after all these years. “We are truly grateful that we get to do what we do on a daily basis,” he says, “and that we still love our job as much as we did when we started out some four decades ago.”

