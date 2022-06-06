Duran Duran At The Queen’s Jubilee!

Elton John, Diana Ross, Queen + Adam Lambert, and a whole lot more performed for Queen Elizabeth II on Saturday at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Other artists who appeared during Saturday’s ‘Platinum Party’ at Buckingham Palace include Duran Duran, Alicia Keys, and Rod Stewart.

The show also included theater stars like Lin-Manuel Miranda, Andrew Lloyd Weber, and Julie Andrews, and notable Brits like David Beckham and David Attenborough.

Not in attendance? The Queen herself, who was unable to be there due to ‘mobility issues’. Instead, she filmed a pre-recorded message with a special guest – Paddington Bear.

What would be the American equivalent of the Queen’s Jubilee?

(Insider)