Duran Duran confirms new project featuring original guitarist Andy Taylor

KMazur/WireImage

As previously reported, Duran Duran’s John Taylor recently revealed at the Unforgettable Evening fundraiser for cancer research that original guitarist Andy Taylor is going to be on their next album, and now the band is sharing a few more details about the project.

In a post on Instagram, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers confirm that “a special new music project is in the works, set for release later this year.” They add, “The new recordings will feature extended Duran Duran family and friends, old and new, including our former band mate Andy Taylor, who will join us on guitar on a few tracks.”

In the meantime, Duran Duran is set to hit the road in April with dates in the U.K. and Ireland. They return to the United States on May 27 with an appearance at the BottleRock Festival in Napa Valley, California. A complete list of dates can be found at duranduran.com.

