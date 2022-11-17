Duran Duran docu-concert ‘A Hollywood High’ to stream on Veeps

ABC/Randy Holmes

For those who missed the Duran Duran docu-concert A Hollywood High when it aired in theaters, there’s now another chance to check it out. The film is set to air on the streaming platform Veeps from December 18 to January 2.

A Hollywood High features footage from the band’s historic rooftop concert in Los Angeles earlier this year, along with interviews from the band members and never-before-seen archival footage. The stream, which costs $17.99, will mark the first time Veeps has aired a show enabled with 4K / UHD, Dolby Digital & Atmos, making them the first platform to offer such high-quality sound and audio.

Duran Duran is also sharing a new version of their latest album. They’ll release Future Past (Complete Edition) on November 25, a two-LP set that includes the record’s 15 original tracks along with a cover of David Bowie’s “Five Years.”

Earlier this month, Duran Duran was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame; fans can check out their induction when HBO airs the celebration on Saturday, November 19.

