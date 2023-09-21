Duran Duran drop new ‘Danse Macabre’ track, “Black Moonlight”

Tape Modern via BMG

Duran Duran is back with more new music. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers just dropped the new single “Black Moonlight” from their upcoming album, Danse Macabre, which comes out October 27.

The tune reunites them with their original guitarist, Andy Taylor, as well as their longtime collaborator Nile Rodgers, who they previously worked with on such hits as “The Reflex” and “Notorious.”

In a post on Instagram, Duran Duran describes the tune as “a timeless display of dance-rock glamour,” noting it’s “Fueled by an instantly catchy bass line and infectious guitar hook, while Nick Rhodes’ synths sound as if cut straight from a sixties B-movie horror.”

You can listen to “Black Moonlight” now via digital outlets and on YouTube.

“Black Moonlight” is one of three new songs that will appear on Danse Macabre. The rest of the album’s made up of covers and new takes on old Duran Duran tracks.

