Duran Duran dropping new Danse Macabre track, “Black Moonlight,” on September 21

Tape Modern via BMG

Duran Duran fans are about to get another preview of their upcoming album, Danse Macabre.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers just announced they’ll drop the new track, “Black Moonlight,” on Thursday, September 21. The song features a special appearance by Chic‘s Nile Rodgers on guitar.

Danse Macabre, dropping October 27, was inspired by the band’s Las Vegas Halloween show in 2022. It features three new songs along with covers and new takes on old Duran Duran tracks.

Danse Macabre is available for preorder now.

Duran Duran is winding down their Future Past Tour this week. They play Toronto, Canada, on Tuesday, September 19. A complete list of dates can be found at duranduran.com.

