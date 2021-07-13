Duran Duran, Green Day & many more stars to perform on ‘Global Citizen Live’ broadcast in September

Courtesy of Global Citizen

Global Citizen Live, a 24-hour live broadcast on Saturday, September 25, will feature performances from many of the music world’s top stars, including Duran Duran and Green Day.

The broadcast will be filmed across six continents, with a goal of uniting the world in order to defeat poverty and defend the planet. It’ll air on ABC, ABC News Live, FX, Hulu, YouTube, Twitter and more. The musical performances will take place at “iconic locations” in New York, Paris, London, Seoul, Los Angeles, Sydney and Rio de Janeiro.

Other artists on the bill include Adam Lambert, Alessia Cara, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, BTS, Coldplay, Demi Lovato, Ed Sheeran, Keith Urban, Lorde, Metallica, Ricky Martin, Usher and The Weeknd.

The broadcast is part of Global Citizen’s Recovery Plan for the World in the wake of the pandemic. It calls on governments, the private sector and philanthropists to donate one billion COVID-19 vaccine, contribute $6 billion to famine relief efforts, donate $400 million to education, give $250 million to support COVID-19 response efforts for marginalized communities, and get the world’s biggest companies to commit to reaching net zero emissions to fight climate change.

“COVID-19 has drastically reversed the progress toward achieving the United Nations’ Global Goals, pushing upwards of 160 million people back into extreme poverty,” said Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans. “There are now more than 40 million people on the brink of famine. Progress on climate change has halted, as the majority of the Fortune 500 fail to set science-based carbon reduction targets. We must rectify the damage done and hold world leaders and businesses accountable for ensuring that the entire world recovers from this pandemic together.”

Visit GlobalCitizen.org for more information.

