Duran Duran members, Todd Rundgren, Jane Wiedlin & more featured in new Sparks documentary

Duran Duran‘s Nick Rhodes and John Taylor, Todd Rundgren and Go-Go’s guitarist Jane Wiedlin are among the many well-known artists featured in The Sparks Brothers, an upcoming documentary about Sparks, the beloved cult band led by brothers Russell and Ron Mael.

You can check out a new trailer for the film, featuring clips of various music stars talking about Sparks, at Focus Features’ YouTube channel.

“It’s insane, but it’s fantastic,” Rhodes says about Sparks’ music at one point during the video promo.

“It wasn’t like anything else,” adds Rundgren, who produced the band’s 1971 debut album.

As for Wiedlin, who collaborated with Sparks on the 1983 dance hit “Cool Places,” she comments that they “were a bit much for most people.”

Other artists featured in the doc include Squeeze‘s Chris Difford, Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea, Steve Jones of Sex Pistols, New Order‘s Stephen Morris and Gillian Gilbert, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Haircut 100‘s Nick Heyward, Heaven 17‘s Martyn Ware, Beck, producers Giorgio Moroder and Tony Visconti, Vince Clarke of Depeche Mode, Yaz and Erasure. Such celebs as Mike Myers, Patton Oswalt, Jason Schwartzman and Fred Armisen also appear.

The Sparks Brothers is directed by Shaun of the Dead and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World filmmaker Edgar Wright. It premieres in theaters on June 18.

