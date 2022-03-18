Duran Duran Performed Their New Song on the ‘Late Late Show’

Duran Duran was the musical guest on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday, March 16th.

They performed their new song, “Tonight United,” about people across the world coming together.

The song is from their new album “Future Past,” which can be heard on all streaming platforms on Friday, March 18th.

Duran Duran is leading the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame fan vote. As of March 3rd, Simon LeBon and company lead Eminem by roughly 27,000 votes, followed by Pat Benatar, Dolly Parton, and Eurythmics. Voting continues through April 29th.

