“Anniversary” will appear on Duran Duran’s upcoming album Future Past, out this Friday, October 22nd. The album — Duran Duran’s first since 2015’s Paper Gods — also boasts other recently released songs: “Invisible,” “More Joy” (featuring the Japanese rock band Chai and Blur’s Graham Coxon), and “Tonight United” (featuring disco legend Giorgio Moroder).

(RollingStone)