Duran Duran Take The Lead In Rock Hall Of Fame Fan Ballot

The people have spoken – they want Duran Duran in the Hall of Fame.

The 80’s rockers have taken the lead in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s fan vote, grabbing the No. 1 spot from Eminem as of Wednesday morning.

Slim Shady still has plenty of time to regain the lead, with only 200 votes separating the two. Voting doesn’t end until April 29th.

The top five artists on the list will be added to a ‘fan ballot’, which is counted along with the other ballots to determine the 2022 inductees.

Who is more deserving of Hall of Fame recognition – Duran Duran or Eminem?