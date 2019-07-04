Duran Duran To Celebrate 50th Anniversary Of Moon Landing

Who would perform at the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing? Duran Duran, of course. The band will headline a show at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on July 16 to commemorate the lunar event. The Apollo moon landing took place on July 20th, 1969. Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first people to step foot on the moon. Tickets for the concert aren’t cheap but the proceeds go to a good cause. The tickets are $300 and the money will benefit the Aldrin Family Foundation and its education programs. What is the most you’ve ever spent on a concert ticket? Would you spend more if the money was going to charity?