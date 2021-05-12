Duran Duran to debut new single in first-ever ‘Billboard’ Music Awards performance

Credit: Stephanie Pistel

Duran Duran will be taking the stage at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, marking the veteran group’s first-ever performance on that awards show.

The British group is set to perform their new, “soon-to-be-revealed” single remotely from London, England. They’ll be joined by guitarist Graham Coxon of the rock band Blur.

Duran Duran has had 21 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, including “Hungry Like the Wolf,” “Rio,” “Ordinary World” and “I Don’t Want Your Love,” as well as two number ones: “The Reflex” and the James Bond theme “A View to a Kill.” Fun fact: It’s the only James Bond theme ever to hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

Duran Duran have had top 20 albums on the Billboard 200 in the ’80s, ’90s, ’00s and ’10s. Their most recent album, 2015’s Paper Gods, debuted in the top 10 on the Billboard 200 and was their highest-charting album since 1993.

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards, hosted by Nick Jonas, airs May 23 on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.

