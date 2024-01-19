Duran Duran to headline benefit show at Guild Theatre in California

ABC/Randy Holmes

Duran Duran is set to return to The Guild Theatre in Menlo Park, California, on Tuesday, February 6, for a concert that will raise money for Hamilton Families, a San Francisco-based nonprofit whose mission is to end family homelessness in the city.

The Guild Theatre is the same venue Duran Duran played back in August for their benefit concert to raise money for the U.K.-based cancer charity The Cancer Awareness Trust, where their former guitarist Andy Taylor was receiving treatment for stage 4 prostate cancer.

Presale tickets for the new show go on sale Monday, January 22, with the general sale set for Wednesday, January 24, at noon PT. More information on tickets can be found at guildtheatre.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.