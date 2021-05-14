Duran Duran to perform at Billboard Music Awards

Duran Duran to perform with Blur’s Graham Coxon at Billboard Music Awards Duran Duran will join the likes of The Weeknd, Pink, and BTS as performers for this year’s Billboard Music Awards. The group is a part of the annual event’s 40th anniversary and will be performing remotely from the U.K. Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes, John Taylor, and Roger Taylor, collectively known as Duran Duran, will debut a new song during the award show. The band is getting ready to release a new album that was produced and recorded during lockdown. Catch Duran Duran’s Billboard Music Awards performance when it airs on May 23rd. Who are you excited to see perform during the upcoming Billboard Music Awards?