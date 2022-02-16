Duran Duran to perform three-show stand at the Hollywood Bowl in September

Randy Holmes/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Duran Duran will head to Los Angeles in the late summer for a special engagement at the famous Hollywood Bowl on September 9, 10 and 11.

The three-show stand, dubbed “Duran Duran: FUTURE PAST WEEKEND,” will celebrate the British band’s 40th anniversary and their latest studio album, 2021’s Future Past.

The concerts will feature various special guests joining Duran Duran, and a set list that will include songs from Future Past along with hits from throughout the group’s long career.

Tickets to the Hollywood Bowl gigs will go on sale to the general public on May 3 at 10 a.m. PT at HollywoodBowl.com. Pre-sale tickets will be available to members of Duran Duran’s VIP fan community starting Tuesday, April 26, at 10 a.m. PT. For more information, visit the pre-sale page at DuranDuranMusic.com as the pre-sale date approaches.

Duran Duran currently has shows lined up in a variety European countries in the spring and summer.

As previously reported, Future Past, which was released last October, includes guest appearances by Blur guitarist Graham Coxon, Swedish pop singer Tove Lo, German-born U.K. rapper Ivorian Doll, Japanese punk group CHAI and longtime David Bowie keyboardist Mike Garson.

Meanwhile, Duran Duran recently received its first-ever nomination for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and currently is leading the online fan poll hosted by the Rock Hall. As of Tuesday afternoon, the band was over 700 votes ahead of rapper Eminem, who’s in second place. You can vote for your favorite nominee or just check out the standings by visiting vote.rockhall.com.

