Duran Duran unveils track list of upcoming album, ‘Future Past’; releases new song, “More Joy!”

Tape Modern/BMG

Duran Duran has announced new details about their upcoming 15th studio album, Future Past, due out October 22. They’ve also released a new advance track from the record, “More Joy!”

Available now via digital and streaming outlets, “More Joy!” combines J-pop, punk and disco influences and features contributions from all-female Japanese punk group CHAI. You also can check out a visualizer video for the tune at Duran Duran’s official YouTube channel.

Keyboardist Nick Rhodes notes that as the band started working on “More Joy!,” “[w]e all agreed that it would sound really great with Japanese female voices on it, and that’s when [frontman] Simon [LeBon] had the inspired idea to ask CHAI if they would possibly collaborate with us. To our joy they agreed, and the result most certainly brought an incredible new energy to the song.”

The full track list of Future Past also has been revealed. The album features 12 songs, and includes guest appearances by Blur guitarist Graham Coxon, Swedish pop singer Tove Lo, German-born U.K. rapper Ivorian Doll and longtime David Bowie keyboardist Mike Garson.

Duran Duran co-produced Future Past with the legendary Giorgio Moroder and British DJ/producer Erol Alkan.

Coxon co-wrote and plays on multiple tracks, while Garson is featured on the album closer, “Falling.”

In May, Duran Duran released the first advance single from Future Past, “Invisible,” along with a companion music video.

Future Past, which you can pre-order now, will be available on all digital platforms, as well as on CD, cassette, colored vinyl and a deluxe CD packaged in a hardback book and featuring three bonus tracks. The album also will be available in special 360 immersive-audio mixes via various streaming services.

Here’s the full Future Past track list:

“Invisible”

“All of You”

“Give It All Up” — featuring Tove Lo

“Anniversary”

“Future Past”

“Beautiful Lies”

“Tonight United”

“Wing”

“Nothing Less”

“Hammerhead” — featuring Ivorian Doll

“More Joy!” — featuring Chai

“Falling” — featuring Mike Garson

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.