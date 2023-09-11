Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor Says He Was Visited By An Angel While At Deaths Door!

Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor says he was visited by ‘an angel’ after being diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer in 2018.

The rock star, who was told to prepare for end-of-life care, has undergone ‘two rounds of new treatment’ and joked that he is ‘back from the walking dead’ and ‘doing great.’

In a new interview he said, ‘After missing the biggest night of my life, the rock and roll hall of fame, an angel came to me clearly. I didn’t know about this treatment, I thought I was clued up. Quite a lot of people have got in touch with cancer awareness since and some are having the treatment. There is such a lack of awareness. Someone knows what there is but they need to tell us.’

Do you believe in miracles? Why?