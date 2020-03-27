During "Live At-Home" concert, Richard Marx remembers Kenny Rogers: "The first person to ever record one of my songs"

Mike Helfrich

Mike HelfrichOn Thursday, Richard Marx performed a Billboard Live At-Home concert, playing requests to raise money for Meals on Wheels America, which is delivering food to U.S. senior citizens. During the session, Richard remembered the late Kenny Rogers, who passed away on March 20 -- and who happened to have been the first artist ever to record one of his songs.

The song was "Crazy," a massive hit in 1984 for Rogers. Richard recalled that he wrote it when he was just 19, and working a background singer for hire on Kenny's album.

"I overheard him tell this producer that they were still one song short on this album," said Richard. "I remember him saying, 'I need that song that says what every woman wishes she heard and what every man wished he could say.'"

So, amazingly, Richard continued, "I went home and wrote most of this song. And I brought it in the next day...he asked me to sit down at the piano and play it for him. I sang it for him, he changed it around a little bit and he took it to number one on the country charts."

"Crazy" also reached the top five on the Adult Contemporary charts -- one of the many pop hits Kenny would score over the years. Others included "Lady," "We've Got Tonight," "Through the Years" and, of course, "Islands in the Stream."

Richard recently had to postpone his European tour until the fall due to COVID-19.

