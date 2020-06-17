During new satellite-radio DJ set, Springsteen criticizes President Trump's response to COVID-19 crisis

Credit: Danny Clinch

Bruce Springsteen‘s sixth installment of his semi-weekly show on his own satellite radio channel — dubbed From My Home to Yours — took place today, and The Boss began his DJ set by ripping into President Donald Trump and other political leaders for their handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

As heard in a segment from the program posted on Springsteen’s official YouTube channel, Bruce kicked things off by revealing that he’d initially prepared a different show for broadcast “on this strange and eventful summer,” but explained that “with 100,000-plus dying, and the empty, shamed response from our leaders, I’m simply p***ed off.”

He added, “Those lives deserve better than just being inconvenient statistics for our president’s re-election efforts. It’s a national disgrace.”

Springsteen then noted that instead of playing songs that celebrate the joys of summer today, “we will be contemplating on our current circumstances with the coronavirus and the cost that it has drawn from our nation…We will be calculating what we’ve lost, sending prayers for the deceased and the families they’ve left behind.”

He also described his set as “a rock ‘n’ roll requiem,” and said he’d be starting things off by “sending one to the man sitting behind the Resolute Desk.” Directing his remarks to the President, Bruce declared, “With all respect, sir, show some consideration and care for your countrymen and your country. Put on a f***ing mask.”

President Trump has made numerous public appearances without a mask during the coronavirus crisis, although health officials have recommended putting on a facial covering to help prevent the spread of the virus.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.