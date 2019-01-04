Dutch Astronaut Accidentally Calls 911 From Space

It is surprisingly easy to dial 911 from space, as one hapless Dutch astronaut found out.
Andre Kuipers told a public broadcaster in the Netherlands that while trying to respond to an important call aboard the International Space Station.
When he picked up the phone to hurridly dial Houston, he had a problem.
The astronaut accidentally called the emergency line, 911, causing a bit of alarm at the Johnson Space Center.

Apparently the emergency number in Holland is not 911.

