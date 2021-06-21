Dwayne Johnson Teases Big Red Notice

Dwayne Johnson is giving fans a teaser about the upcoming Netflix action blockbuster, Red Notice. On Instagram, he shared a pic and wrote, “Two final very productive and focused days back on set of RED NOTICE. RED NOTICE is the largest investment @Netflix has made thus far in a film ~ and our relentless hard work is to ensure we make good on that investment for our Netflix partners ~ and DELIVER AN AWESOME MOVIE FOR OUR GLOBAL AUDIENCE.” He added, “We have a big release date announcement coming up very soon….” Are you excited about Red Notice?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Notice (@rednotice.movie)