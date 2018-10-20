Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Jungle Cruise’ to Set Sail in Summer 2020

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt will be starring in Disney’s Jungle Cruise. However, the release date has changed and “The Rock” made the announcement himself.

The original release date for the film was October 11, 2019. The semi-retired WWE star announced via video that the new date is July 24, 2020.

There were a lot of films slated to open up at the same time as the Jungle Cruise including: The Addams Family, Zombieland Too, The Goldfinch and Are You Afraid of the Dark?

Which of the films listed above are you most excited about? Do you find yourself going to the movies more or less now than you did in past years?