Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Surpasses 200M Instagram Followers

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson reached a major milestone on Instagram Thursday when the number of people following him surpassed 200 million. Celebrating the achievement, the wrestler-turned-actor posted a video of himself cracking open a bottle of his own brand of tequila, Teremana. In the clip, Johnson tells his followers, "The life lesson I wanna share with you guys is to always speak your truth … even when speaking your truth means you're gonna dive into some conversations that might make people a little uncomfortable." The milestone comes about a week after Johnson's follower count rose by 200,000 in the wake of his endorsement of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, data from Trackalytics indicates.