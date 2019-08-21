DWTS 2019 Cast Revealed!!! ….snoozefest.

In alphabetical order…..the new celebs who will be doing the cha-cha and passo doble all over the ballroom floor beginning Sept 16th on ABC:

Lauren Alaina – country music star

Christie Brinkley – supermodel

Ally Brooke – pop star

Hannah Brown – The Bachelorette

Karamo Brown – TV host

Kate Flannery – TV star Meredith on The Office

Ray Lewis – NFL Hall of Famer

Kel Mitchell – comedian/actor – Good Burger, Keenan and Kel

Lamar Odom – two-time NBA champion

Sean Spicer – former White House press secretary

James Van Der Beek – TV icon

Mary Wilson – The Supremes

I can’t even with this list. Who do I think will win? NOT THE TV VIEWERS! I really like Tom and Erin though, so I’ll tune in from time to time.