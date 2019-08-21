DWTS 2019 Cast Revealed!!! ….snoozefest.

In alphabetical order…..the new celebs who will be doing the cha-cha and passo doble all over the ballroom floor beginning Sept 16th on ABC:
Lauren Alaina – country music star
Christie Brinkley – supermodel
Ally Brooke – pop star
Hannah Brown – The Bachelorette
Karamo Brown – TV host
Kate Flannery – TV star Meredith on The Office
Ray Lewis – NFL Hall of Famer
Kel Mitchell – comedian/actor – Good Burger, Keenan and Kel
Lamar Odom – two-time NBA champion
Sean Spicer – former White House press secretary
James Van Der Beek – TV icon
Mary Wilson – The Supremes
I can’t even with this list. Who do I think will win? NOT THE TV VIEWERS! I really like Tom and Erin though, so I’ll tune in from time to time.