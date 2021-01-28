Dylan McDermott Joining ‘Law and Order: Organized Crime’

American Horror Story star Dylan McDermott is joining the Law and Order franchise. It’s just been announced that McDermott has landed a role in the upcoming new series Law and Order: Organized Crime. There’s no word on what character he will play, but the actor will be joining Law and Order heavyweights Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni for the new series. The series will serve as a spinoff of Special Victims Unit with Meloni’s character Stabler serving as head of the organized crime unit after such a deep loss. Are you a fan of the Law and Order series?