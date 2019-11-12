E! Is Bringing “The Soup” Back

E! is rebooting one of their classic shows.

The Soup is coming back.

In the past, The Soup observed and made fun of talk shows, reality TV, commercials and other visual content. If it was pop culture-based, The Soup laughed about it.

The new host will be Jade Catta-Preta. The previous hosts were Joel McHale, and when the show was called Talk Soup, Greg Kinnear, Hal Sparks, John Henson, and Aisha Tyler led the show. The new version starts in 2020.

How do you think they will redo the show for the fast-paced social media world?