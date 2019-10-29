E! names Pink the "People's Champion"

Andrew MacPherson

Andrew MacPhersonIt's one thing to be the People's Choice: It's another to be the People's Champion.

E! has announced that Pink will receive an award by that name at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, airing November 10. She's being honored for her wide-ranging charity work, which includes supporting organizations such as No Kid Hungry, Planned Parenthood, REVERB, Autism Speaks, UNICEF, the Human Rights Campaign, and more.

Reacting to the honor, E! quotes Pink as saying, "There are so many wonderful organizations and individuals doing extraordinary things in our communities every single day. These are our everyday warriors and champions."

She added, "They teach us and our children that it's cool to be kind and that change is possible. I feel honored to be a small part of that change and will continue to be a champion for the truth and for open minds and open hearts."

In addition to receiving that special trophy at the telecast, Pink is in the running for two more: Female Artist of 2019 and Concert Tour of 2019.

In addition, Pink is up for two American Music Awards, which air November 24 on ABC. What's more, on November 13, she'll perform on the Country Music Association Awards, which also air on ABC.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.