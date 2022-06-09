‘E.T.’, ‘Jaws’ Coming To IMAX For The First Time

Two of the most-beloved movies of all time will be heading to IMAX theaters for the first time ever.

Both are Steven Spielberg movies – starting with E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, which will be released to IMAX on August 2nd to mark the film’s 40th anniversary.

The following month, Jaws will be released to both IMAX and RealD 3D on September 2nd.

What other classic movies would look great in an IMAX theater?